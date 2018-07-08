Police investigating after daylight double stabbing near Regent Park

Toronto police say they’re investigating a daylight double stabbing near the Regent Park neighbourhood.

Officers said they were called to the area of River and Cornwall streets around 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning with reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police said they found two victims with apparent stab wounds.

Paramedics said they transported a woman in her 40s in life-threatening condition on an emergency run to a trauma centre as well as a man in his 40s in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.