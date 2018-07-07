British police officer cleared after being tested for nerve agent exposure

A British police officer has received a clean bill of health after being taken to hospital over concerns of possible exposure to a toxic nerve agent.

The Wiltshire Police confirmed that the officer was given the all-clear after seeking “precautionary medical advice” at Salisbury District Hospital on Friday.

Wiltshire Police were first on the scene at the June 30 suspected poisoning incident in the town of Amesbury which left a couple in critical condition.

Earlier, a spokesperson for Salisbury District Hospital said the officer went to hospital “for medical advice in connection with the ongoing incident in Amesbury,” and was set to undergo specialist tests.

Hospital officials reiterated British health authorities’ stance that “the risk to the wider public remains low.”

The news comes hours after police wearing protective suits were seen entering a hostel in Amesbury.

Amesbury is located close to the town of Salisbury, where ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by a Novichok agent earlier this year, in an incident that triggered a diplomatic crisis between Russia and the West.

— With files from Reuters

