World
July 7, 2018 11:20 am
Updated: July 7, 2018 11:27 am

Montreal firefighter dies in fall while scaling Pakistan’s treacherous K2

By The Associated Press

A Montreal firefighter died during a fall while mountaineering in Pakistan Saturday morning. File photo.

Montreal fire department
A A

A Pakistan official says the Canadian leader of an international mountaineering expedition has fallen to his death on the country’s K2 mountain, often considered the world’s most difficult to climb.

Karrar Haidri, secretary of Alpine Club of Pakistan, said Saturday that mountaineer Serge Dessureault died early Saturday while attempting to scale the 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Three people found dead after going missing at Shannon Falls near Squamish

Haidri said it wasn’t immediately clear how Dessureault fell.

Dessureault was leading the nine-member “K2-Broad Peak” expedition up the mountain, which is extremely steep and attracts notoriously bad weather.

Haidri said Dessureault’s body was brought to the mountain’s advance base camp and would be transported to Islamabad.

Last week, Austrian climber Christian Huber was killed at Ultar Sar Peak when his tent was hit by an avalanche.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alpine Club of Pakistan
firefighter
K2-Broad Peak
Montreal
Mountain Climbing
mountaineering
Serge Dessureault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News