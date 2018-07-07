Police seek public’s help finding missing Hamilton boy

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Police say Elijah Desousa, 9, of Hamilton went missing from the area of Upper Wellington Street and Limeridge Road East shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

Police say they’re concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Division Three Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886 or call 911, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.