July 7, 2018 8:40 am

Police seek public’s help finding missing Hamilton boy

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

Elijah Desousa, 9, of Hamilton is missing.

Hamilton Police
Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Police say Elijah Desousa, 9, of Hamilton went missing from the area of Upper Wellington Street and Limeridge Road East shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

Police say they’re concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Division Three Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886 or call 911, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

