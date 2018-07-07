UFC 231 set for Toronto this December
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be returning to Toronto before the end of the year.
The world’s most popular mixed martial arts promotion announced that the UFC 231 pay-per-view event will be held at the newly-renamed Scotiabank Arena (formerly the Air Canada Centre) on Dec. 8.
No bouts were announced, although many Canadian fans have already begun clamouring for Montreal-born Georges St-Pierre to headline the card.
The UFC last came to Toronto for UFC 206 in December 2016.
The promotion’s very first appearance in the city was back in 2011 — UFC 129, which was marked by St-Pierre successfully defending his welterweight title. It remains the organization’s highest-attended event ever in North America.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.