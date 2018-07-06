Thai cave
Thai soccer coach apologizes to families of boys trapped in cave

By Staff The Associated Press

Thailand Governor Narongskak Osottanakor said officials have to "test a plan" to rescue 12 boys trapped with their soccer coach in a cave - but that the timing of their rescue depends on the situation.

The soccer coach trapped in a cave with 12 Thai boys has apologized to their parents in the first letter he and the team have sent out through divers.

The 25-year-old coach says: “To the parents of all the kids, right now the kids are all fine, the crew are taking good care. I promise I will care for the kids as best as possible. I want to say thanks for all the support and I want to apologize to the parents.”

Rescuers say they won’t immediately attempt an underwater evacuation because the boys have not yet learned adequate diving skills. But if heavy rains start again, divers will try to take the boys out right away.

The boys also wrote they are doing well and missing their families.

Here’s a note that a boy wrote while trapped in the cave:

A handwritten message written by a boy, who is trapped in the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai along with his soccer teammates and coach, is seen on a piece of paper in this undated photo obtained from social media.

Thai Navy Seal/via REUTERS

© 2018 The Canadian Press

