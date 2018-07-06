Those Old Radio Shows July 6 & 7
Friday, July 6:
Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Haunted Corpse Ep. 104; The Lone Ranger – The Silver Spur
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Tom, Dick and Harry
Hour 3: The Six Shooter – The Stampede; Amos & Andy – Three Strikes, You’re Out
Hour 4: Gunsmoke – Word of Honor; Barry Craig – Death’s Bargain Basement
Saturday, July 7:
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Cold Blood Ep. 66; Our Miss Brooks – Trying to Forget Mr. Boynton
Hour 2: Abbott & Costello – Costello Gets a Tattoo; The Black Museum – The Tan Shoe
Hour 3: The Jack Benny Show – How Jack Found Mary; Have Gun Will Travel – The Lucky Penny Mine
Hour 4: Mystery in the Air – Crime & Punishment; Richard Diamond – Death and Letter
Hour 5: The Whistler – Ticket to Paris; Ozzie and Harriet – Jury Duty
