Those Old Radio Shows July 6 & 7

Friday, July 6:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Haunted Corpse Ep. 104; The Lone Ranger – The Silver Spur

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Tom, Dick and Harry

Hour 3: The Six Shooter – The Stampede; Amos & Andy – Three Strikes, You’re Out

Hour 4: Gunsmoke – Word of Honor; Barry Craig – Death’s Bargain Basement

Saturday, July 7:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Cold Blood Ep. 66; Our Miss Brooks – Trying to Forget Mr. Boynton

Hour 2: Abbott & Costello – Costello Gets a Tattoo; The Black Museum – The Tan Shoe

Hour 3: The Jack Benny Show – How Jack Found Mary; Have Gun Will Travel – The Lucky Penny Mine

Hour 4: Mystery in the Air – Crime & Punishment; Richard Diamond – Death and Letter

Hour 5: The Whistler – Ticket to Paris; Ozzie and Harriet – Jury Duty

