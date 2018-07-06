New lease on life for long-vacant downtown Edmonton site?

For more than 13 years, a fenced-off lot right in the middle of downtown Edmonton has left people with questions about what’s happening.

“That site has been sitting in that condition for far too long,” Councillor Scott McKeen said on Friday.

The location, at 105 Street and 100 Avenue, once served as the home to the Arlington Apartment building, a structure that dated back to 1909.

It was destroyed after a fire tore through it on April 5, 2005.

Story continues below Neighbourhood notification Arlington Site – 10524-100ave 33 storey mixed-use tower

-2 storey mixed use podium

-10 storey hotel

-21 storey residential ~300 units

-UG Parking#yegdt pic.twitter.com/ugbhrIDdkg — Ian O'Donnell (@IanOyeg) July 6, 2018

On Friday, Ian O’Donnell — the head of the Downtown Business Association — tweeted out details of a neighbourhood notification.

Initial details suggest a developer is considering a 33 storey mixed-use tower on the long-dormant location.

The news, even if preliminary, is welcome for a nearby business owner.

“You drive by here everyday to go park and you think, ‘When are they going to do something about this?'” Anthony Harychan told Global News.

Harychan owns Baker Optical, which is north of the Arlington site.

“I always wanted to see something going here. If I had the money, I’d buy this spot and put up something there.”

City staff have confirmed there have been initial discussions with the developer to rezone the site. Part of the process requires consultation with the community. Nothing official has been submitted; details are limited with the area councillor learning about the proposal on Friday.

“I don’t know… how serious it is, what the design looks like,” McKeen said.

The developer could not be reached for comment.