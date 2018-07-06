Canadian artist hangs personal work at Toronto’s Art of Banksy exhibit

A Toronto exhibit featuring the work of street artist Banksy got turned on its head this week when a Canadian artist got in and hung his own artwork on the wall.

Tharanga Ramanayake put up his work titled Free-For-All in the Art of Banksy exhibit.

As the Toronto-based artist explained on Twitter, his small illustration shows an art exhibit with a roadblock in front of it and a sign that says “Admission $35.”

A slate next to the work reads, “Theft is bringing street art inside and then charging an admission fee.”

The Art of Banksy exhibit acknowledged the stunt in a Facebook post, pointing out that it was a clear reference to a similar stunt Banksy himself reportedly pulled at a number of galleries in New York in 2005.

The post also pushed back on the apparent criticism of charging an entrance fee to view otherwise free street art.

“Our exhibit consists entirely of art that Banksy designed for exhibits, and which he himself has sold to private collectors to fund the work he does in the public domain,” the post explained.

Meanwhile, many Banksy fans were taken by Ramanayake’s art stunt, as well as its clear criticism of the unauthorized and ticketed exhibit of Bansky’s work.

