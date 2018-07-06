11 RSS students take part in firefighting class

A firefighting class at Rutland Senior Secondary is being hailed as a wonderful work experience that has long-term employment possibilities.

Held in collaboration with the Joe Rich Fire Department and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, 11 students took part in the RSS firefighting class.

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters remove woman from upside-down car unharmed

Joe Rich Fire Chief Ben Wasyliuk says the program provided students with skills that could be utilized in either paid-on-call or full-time firefighting or other emergency services. Wasyliuk says the fire department is looking forward to holding another program next year.

The work experience program was taught by RSS teacher Aaron Volk, who is also a captain with Joe Rich Fire and a primary care paramedic.

Students who completed the program received certificates in emergency scene traffic, B.C. forestry basic wildland firefighting and forest fire suppression and safety and WHIMIS (Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System).

READ MORE: Firefighting ‘natural transition’ for Saskatchewan crop-dusters

Instruction included classroom time as well as practical experience by participating in emergency medical responder and first responder training, live fire training at Big White and an abundance of other useful skills.

The students also provided the Joe Rich Fire Department with maintenance around the hall and equipment, including truck checks and cleaning.