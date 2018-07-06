Peterborough unemployment rate lowest in Canada: Stats Canada

Peterborough tops the nation with the lowest unemployment rate, according to Statistics Canada.

Numbers released on Friday show in June Peterborough’s jobless rate was 2.7 per cent, well below the national average of 6 per cent. It’s the same rate as the month of May.

Ontario’s unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent in June, up two-tenths of a per centage point.

Statistics Canada cautions the numbers fluctuate widely based on small statistical samples.

