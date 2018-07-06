Economy
Peterborough unemployment rate lowest in Canada: Stats Canada

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Employees work at Dyncast in Peterborough in August 2017 file photo. Peterborough's jobless rate was 2.7 per cent for June 2018.

CHEX News file
Peterborough tops the nation with the lowest unemployment rate, according to Statistics Canada.

Numbers released on Friday show in June Peterborough’s jobless rate was 2.7 per cent, well below the national average of 6 per cent. It’s the same rate as the month of May.

Ontario’s unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent in June, up two-tenths of a per centage point.

Statistics Canada cautions the numbers fluctuate widely based on small statistical samples.

Other major cities (May percentages in brackets):

  • St. John’s, N.L. 8.6 per cent (8.7)
  • Halifax 6 (5.7)
  • Moncton, N.B. 6.4 (6)
  • Saint John, N.B. 6.2 (6.6)
  • Saguenay, Que. 6.6 (6.1)
  • Quebec 3.8 (3.9)
  • Sherbrooke, Que. 4.7 (5)
  • Trois-Rivieres, Que. 5.2 (5.2)
  • Montreal 6 (6)
  • Gatineau, Que. 4.9 (5.1)
  • Ottawa 4.3 (4.1)
  • Kingston, Ont. 5.6 (5.2)
  • Oshawa, Ont. 4.2 (4.5)
  • Toronto 6.3 (6.2)
  • Hamilton, Ont. 4.6 (4.8)
  • St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 6.3 (6.3)
  • Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 6 (5.7)
  • Brantford, Ont. 5.9 (7.5)
  • Guelph, Ont. 4.5 (4.1)
  • London, Ont. 5.5 (5.3)
  • Windsor, Ont. 5.8 (5.9)
  • Barrie, Ont. 6.9 (7.4)
  • Sudbury, Ont. 6.8 (7)
  • Thunder Bay, Ont. 5.1 (5)
  • Winnipeg 6.8 (6.7)
  • Regina 6.5 (6.3)
  • Saskatoon 7 (6.8)
  • Calgary 7.7 (7.7)
  • Edmonton 6.6 (6.5)
  • Kelowna, B.C. 5.6 (5)
  • Abbotsford, B.C. 4.8 (4.6)
  • Vancouver 4.3 (4.1)

