London man charged with impaired driving after $20K damage to traffic signs, fence, hydro box

London police have laid charges after a man allegedly fled the scene of a crash that caused $20,800 in damages.

According to police, a vehicle was headed southbound on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway at roughly 9 p.m. on Thursday at a high rate of speed when it skidded out of control onto Admiral Drive.

Police said the vehicle hit two traffic signs and a fence before it hit a London Hydro box and came to a rest. The man then exited the vehicle and began running eastbound across Veteran’s Memorial Highway.

Police say several witnesses contacted police and a citizen actually held the suspect until officers arrived.

A London man, 46, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability-impaired, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The accused is due in court on August 2.