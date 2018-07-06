London man charged with impaired driving after $20K damage to traffic signs, fence, hydro box

London police have laid charges after a man allegedly fled the scene of a crash that caused $20,800 in damages.
READ MORE: London man charged with impaired driving after cyclist struck Monday
According to police, a vehicle was headed southbound on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway at roughly 9 p.m. on Thursday at a high rate of speed when it skidded out of control onto Admiral Drive.
Police said the vehicle hit two traffic signs and a fence before it hit a London Hydro box and came to a rest. The man then exited the vehicle and began running eastbound across Veteran’s Memorial Highway.
Police say several witnesses contacted police and a citizen actually held the suspect until officers arrived.
READ MORE: London Police arrest 17-year-old with impaired driving
A London man, 46, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability-impaired, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
The accused is due in court on August 2.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.