Donald Trump attacks ‘Pocahontas’ Elizabeth Warren while mocking MeToo movement

U.S. President Donald Trump again attacked Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren, slamming her claims of Native American heritage by referring to her as “Pocahontas” while mocking the Me Too movement.

During a campaign stop in Montana on Thursday, Trump lashed out at his possible 2020 presidential challenger, offering to pay for Warren to take a DNA test to prove her native American heritage.

“Pocahontas! They always want me to apologize for saying it,” Trump said. “Pocahontas, I apologize to you. To the fake Pocahontas, I won’t apologize.”

Trump has used the name to mock Warren on several occasions during his run for the White House and as president. She was criticized for not having documentation of her heritage during her 2012 election campaign.

“Let’s say I’m debating Pocahontas, I promise you I’ll do this, I will take you know those little kits they sell on television for $2? Learn your heritage,” Trump told the crowd. “I’m going to get one of those little kits and in the middle of the debate, when she proclaims she’s of Indian heritage — because her mother said she has high cheekbones, that’s her only evidence, that her mother said she had high cheekbones.

“We will take that little kit and say – but we have to do it gently because we’re in the Me Too generation so we have to be very gentle,” Trump said.

The president made reference to the #MeToo movement which has seen hundreds of women publicly accusing powerful men in business, government and entertainment of sexual harassment and abuse. Trump himself has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct.

Following Trump’s comments, Warren responded on Twitter, advising the president: “While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order. Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you’re destroying.”

Warren was referring to the Health and Human Services Department’s announcement that it will use DNA to confirm parent-child links as it tries to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.