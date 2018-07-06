Thunderstorm causes flooding, outages, upended trees in London

The power is back on in London for just about everyone following a thunderstorm that rolled through the city Thursday.

The storm brought an end to the heat wave that has hung over the city for the better part of a week, but it also brought flooding, power outages and upended trees.

Power outages were reported in Masonville, North London, Sherwood Forest and White Hills. Power has now been restored across the city.

The storm forced the closure of Wonderland Road just north of Riverside due to flooding. The huge downpour overwhelmed city sewers and created a small lake.

Western officials closed Philip Aziz Drive at Western Road due to flooding while Goodwill Industries closed its Sherwood Forest location to help neighbours impacted by flooding.

Water even rushed onto a LTC bus near Oxford and Proudfoot Lane.

The storm also upended trees and knocked over a large tree on Castlegrove Blvd near Wonderland and Sarnia Road.