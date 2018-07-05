Crime
July 5, 2018 8:37 pm
Updated: July 5, 2018 9:12 pm

Man in his 20s rushed to hospital after stabbing in northwest Toronto

By Web Coordinator  Global News

A man in his 20s was stabbed in northwest Toronto on Thursday night.

Kamil Karamali/Global News
A A

A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the northwest end of Toronto Thursday night.

Toronto Police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the area of Marlee and Whitmore avenues at around 7:40 p.m.

Paramedics said they located a man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said they are looking for two male suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police
Toronto Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News