Man in his 20s rushed to hospital after stabbing in northwest Toronto

A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the northwest end of Toronto Thursday night.

Toronto Police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the area of Marlee and Whitmore avenues at around 7:40 p.m.

Paramedics said they located a man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said they are looking for two male suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Stabbing at Marlee Ave / Whitmore Ave. A man in his 20’s taken to hospital in serious condition. Police searching for 2 suspects. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/nUZEcEZA5T — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) July 6, 2018