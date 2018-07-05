Man in his 20s rushed to hospital after stabbing in northwest Toronto
A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the northwest end of Toronto Thursday night.
Toronto Police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the area of Marlee and Whitmore avenues at around 7:40 p.m.
Paramedics said they located a man suffering from a stab wound.
He was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police said they are looking for two male suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
