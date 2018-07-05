Youth raising livestock is celebrated at the annual Okanagan 4-H Stock Show

The Armstrong IPE fairgrounds is home to this year’s annual Okanagan 4-H Stock Show.

The 4-H program allows children and teens the opportunity to learn about leadership and personal development in a farming environment.

The name 4-H stands for head, heart, hands and health.

About 100 youth ranging from 9 to 18 years of age from across the Okanagan, Lower Mainland and Vancouver Iland will be involved this year.

The youths are solely responsible for the welfare of their animals, including feeding, watering and cleaning.

Trudy Schweb is the co-chairman of the Okanagan 4-H Stock Show Beef Division. She says the children love farm life.

“They like to have the responsibility of having an animal. They learn public speaking, marketing,” she added. “They just learn lots of self-confidence.”

The week-long event will provide participating children a variety of lessons. They will also be competing against each other.

There will be a dinner and dance on Friday evening, with awards given out.

For more information on the organization, please visit the 4-H British Columbia website.