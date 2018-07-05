Suboxone on trial at Alberta emergency rooms to curb opioid addictions

Alberta Health Services has started a pilot program to offer suboxone to people who come in to some emergency rooms suffering from opioid overdoses.

The drug has been used by treatment facilities — like Simon House Recovery Centre — for years as a successful means of curbing cravings from addictions to hard drugs like fentanyl.

“Once someone is taking their suboxone as prescribed, they can’t go out and use or abuse other opioids or street drugs or get high,” said Trevor Loria, the centre’s president and CEO.

“The naloxone blocks that and keeps them safe from overdose.”

Naloxone is commonly used in Alberta as means of stopping an opioid overdose. It’s just one of the ingredients in suboxone, which also helps stop the pain associated with cravings.

“They don’t have to be referred to a clinic and wait in line to do that [anymore],” said Dr. Karen Grimsrud, the chief medical officer of health, in a press conference Thursday. “If they have an interest in the emergency room, that medication is started right away.”

Suboxone is given to patients in the form of a tablet that melts under the tongue. It’s usually given for two months to about a year.

The cost of a year’s worth of treatment ranges from $11,000 to $13,000.