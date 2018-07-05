McLeod Park
July 5, 2018 11:24 pm

Possible double drowning on Lake of the Woods near Kenora: OPP

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

A search and rescue crew can be seen looking along the banks of Lake of the Woods for two swimmers believed to have drowned.

Jack Dawson
A search is underway in Kenora for a pair of swimmers believed to have drowned.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the McLeod Park area of Kenora Bay around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers said two men were spotted in distress in Lake of the Woods.

“OPP along with Kenora Fire, Kenora Search and Rescue and EMS all responded,” OPP Const. Jason Canfield said. “At this time, we are unable to locate the two individuals in the water.”

It’s not known where the swimmers are from.

– More to come

