Possible double drowning on Lake of the Woods near Kenora: OPP

A search is underway in Kenora for a pair of swimmers believed to have drowned.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the McLeod Park area of Kenora Bay around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers said two men were spotted in distress in Lake of the Woods.

“OPP along with Kenora Fire, Kenora Search and Rescue and EMS all responded,” OPP Const. Jason Canfield said. “At this time, we are unable to locate the two individuals in the water.”

It’s not known where the swimmers are from.

