74-year-old Spruce Grove man charged with second-degree murder in death of wife

Nearly six weeks after the RCMP began their investigation into the sudden death of a 74-year-old woman in Spruce Grove, Alta., police say her 74-year-old husband has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case.

The RCMP said they did not disclose the death to the public because of a publication ban that had been put in place with regard to the case. Because the case is now before the courts, police said they could not say how the woman, Freda Joyes, died.

According to the RCMP, an investigation into Joyes’ death began on May 27 at a Spruce Grove residence.

“Further information regarding the sudden death was received by police and an arrest was made on May 28,” the RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

Robert Brian Joyes has been charged in connection with his wife’s death and was remanded into custody.

Joyes is scheduled to appear in court next in Stony Plain on July 11.