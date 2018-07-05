Canada
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in crash east of Guelph

Wellington County OPP were called to the intersection of Wellington Road 50 and Seventh Line Thursday afternoon.

A 73-year-old man is in life-threatening condition following a crash east of Guelph near Rockwood.

Wellington County OPP said officers were called to the intersection of Wellington Road 50 and Seventh Line at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a crash between two SUVs.

The man, the only one in the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver, a 60-year-old man, was transported with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and police had closed a stretch of Wellington Road 50.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

