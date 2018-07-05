Despite rain, topsoil moisture conditions worsen in Saskatchewan

Despite some areas of Saskatchewan receiving much needed rain in the past week, overall topsoil moisture conditions continue to be a concern.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said warmer temperatures and a lack of moisture have slightly worsened topsoil conditions, especially in southwestern areas.

Cropland topsoil moisture across the province is now rated at four per cent surplus, 62 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and five per cent very short.

The recent rainfall has helped to alleviate some concerns over dry conditions, but more is needed in the coming weeks to help crops develop.

The majority of crops are reported to be in good condition and at their normal stage of development for this time of year.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated a three per cent surplus, 52 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and 13 per cent very short.

Rain and high humidity has delayed haying operations, with livestock producers cutting 14 per cent of the crop and 10 per cent baled or in silage.

Quality is rated at seven per cent excellent, 50 per cent good, 37 per cent fair, and six per cent poor. Yields are reported to be much lower than average.

Pastures are expected to have reduced carrying capacity, with conditions rated at six per cent excellent, 44 per cent good, 34 per cent fair, 13 per cent poor, and three per cent very poor.

Damage in the past week was mainly caused by localized flooding, the lack of moisture, strong winds and hail.