U.K.-based agriculture technology company expands to Saskatoon

A U.K.-based company has established a subsidiary in Saskatoon to begin trial studies of its diagnostic technology for bacterial infections in animals.

This is the first expansion into Canada for PBD Biotech.

READ MORE: New cattle vaccine in Africa developed in part by Saskatoon’s VIDO-InterVac

“Canada will be our first overseas subsidiary but we now have a number of commercial opportunities all over the world that are ready to go,” PBD Biotech CEO Berwyn Clarke said in a press release.

“This is an exciting position to be in.”

PBD Biotech said its new Actiphage technology has the potential to become a tool in the detection and control of tuberculosis and other mycobacteria diseases in animals as well as humans.

The test detects live bacteria in livestock and other animals in six hours, offering food manufacturers, veterinary surgeons and farmers a tool for facilitating improved food safety, as well as the early detection and containment of diseases.

PBD Biotech said it established the Saskatoon subsidiary to support its commercial infrastructure and to meet a growing international demand for its new test.

READ MORE: Canadian researchers to lead response against antibiotic-resistant bacteria

The Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority (SREDA) said it played a role in attracting the company to the city. PBD Biotech showcased their technology through SREDA’s 2017 HARVEST program.

“Saskatchewan has long been a leader in animal and food health and is always looking to implement new processes and technology that benefit farmers and customers,” SREDA president and CEO Alex Fallon said in a press release.

“PBD Biotech’s expansion to Saskatoon will position the company for success in the Canadian market and ensure we’re at the forefront of utilising innovative products in this key sector.”

The U.K.-based company specialises in the use of novel bacteriophage-based technology in the field of veterinary diagnostics.