Tartan Curling Club closing, merging with Caledonian Curling Club

The Tartan Curling Club and Caledonian Curling Club’s boards of directors have agreed to a potential merger of the two clubs for the 2018-19 curling season.

This idea must first be voted on by club membership. If approved, it will mean the closure of the Tartan Curling Club’s Broadway Avenue location, and both clubs would function under one roof at the Callie’s location on Sandra Schmirler Way.

“Coming together under one roof is necessary to strengthen the sport of curling in Regina and will provide our members with a sustainable future, Tartan





Curling Club President Andrew Newton said in a statement.

“Albeit sad to see the loss of the Tartan, we look to the future of the sport and promise to honor the rich history of curling within our city.”

Financial sustainability issues are not new for Regina’s curling community. These two curling clubs, alongside the Highland Curling Club, were granted a

partial two year municipal tax exemption.

Council issued a directive to Curl Regina at this time to find creative ways to bolster their membership in order to ensure more stable finances.

“There has been much discussion within the curling community on ways to improve financial stability and create operational efficiencies that maximize facility usage,” Caledonian Curling Club president Tiffany West said.

“Coming together at a time when curling clubs continue to face financial and capital challenges will provide a benefit to the membership, now and into the future.”

The boards say that curlers can rest assured that efforts are being made to accommodate all members and their leagues within the newly amalgamated club. They add that a review has shown the Caledonian Club has enough capacity to integrate both clubs and all associated leagues.

Members are also expected to be engaged on further rejuvenation efforts and discussions throughout the upcoming season.