Section of downtown Cobourg evacuated due to gas leak

A section of downtown Cobourg is closed following a natural gas leak on Thursday morning.

Police are diverting traffic at Division and Swayne streets after a gas meter was damaged as a result of a motor vehicle collision, police said.

There are reports an ATV was involved in the collision.

Emergency services advise stay clear of Division Street to Covert Street in Cobourg. A natural gas line has been struck. Area buildings being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/RIFHFhzwZV — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) July 5, 2018

The Cobourg Fire Department has evacuated the premises and some businesses in the area.

“Traffic will be diverted for several hours so please find an alternate route,” police stated.