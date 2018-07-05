Police issue warning after phone scam targets Barrie residents

Barrie police have issued a warning after a phone scam has targeted Barrie residents.

Police say the alternate response unit has received multiple phone calls in the last several days from members of the public who have received calls advising them that their credit card had been compromised.

Police say residents are told by the caller to make an appointment at their local branch with a specific person, in most cases a person by the name of James Pattison.

Police say the individual is directed to go into the bank and speak to no one. They are told “James Pattison” will approach them and “help them out.”

Police are urging the public to be wary of any calls from financial institutions that require you to provide personal information over the phone, or anyone who requests that you do something out of the norm.

Police say a good rule of thumb is to call your credit card company or bank directly using the number on the back of your card to determine whether your card has been compromised or not.

Barrie police say they have not received any reports from people who have fallen victim to this fraud.

More information on how to protect yourself from phone scams or other financial frauds can be found at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center.