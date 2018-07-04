Prince Rupert ammonia leak
July 4, 2018 10:12 pm
Updated: July 4, 2018 10:14 pm

Prince Rupert civic centre evacuated after reported ammonia leak

The civic centre in Prince Rupert was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after a reported ammonia leak.

Prince Rupert RCMP said a container full of ammonia exploded, forcing everyone to clear out of the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.

Everyone did get out, but some golfers on a nearby course who came to help were overcome by fumes. They were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

Firefighters are waiting for the air to clear, and will then test the centre for ammonia before giving the go-ahead to reopen.

