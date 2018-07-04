Plane flips into swamp near Russell, Manitoba

RCMP say a Winnipeg pilot walked away with minor injuries after his small aircraft flipped over into a swamp in rural Manitoba.

Police were called to Russell Airport, in the southwest corner of the town near Hwy. 16 Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m. Russell RCMP said the plane, a crop duster, tried to land on the airport’s runway, lost control and “flipped into a swampy area” nearby.

The pilot, a 53-year-old man from Winnipeg, suffered some minor injuries but remains in hospital, said RCMP.

Russell #rcmpmb responded to plane crash at Russell Airport this morning. 53yo male pilot from Wpg received minor injuries. Winds were strong at the time of the crash. @TSBCanada has been notified pic.twitter.com/k8HH08LLPs — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 4, 2018

Winds may have been a factor as they were strong, said RCMP. Wednesday saw wind gusts of up to 50 km/h in southern Manitoba, according to Environment Canada.

The runway was initially shut down but has since been reopened. The Transportation Safety Board has been notified.