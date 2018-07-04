Police searching for missing teen Abigail Dormer last seen in Toronto

Peterborough police are searching for a teenage girl last seen on June 22.

Abigail Dormer, 15, was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, June 22, in the area of Kingston Road and McCowan Road in Toronto.

However, she is known to frequent the City of Peterborough.

Dormer is described as five-foot-four, 230 pounds, with brown/burgundy, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen carrying a dirty, white backpack.

“Police are concerned for the safety of Dormer,” officials stated on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (705) 876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or stopcrimehere.ca.