Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean Michel Blais retiring next year

Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean Michel Blais has announced he plans to retire next year.

Blais, who was appointed as chief on Oct. 11, 2012, says he intends to retire by March 31, 2019.

Prior to joining HRP, he had spent 25 years with the RCMP.

“Leading the dedicated Halifax Regional Police team and serving our community as Chief of Police have been two of the greatest privileges of my professional life. The decision to retire is not one I made lightly,” said Blais in a news release.

“Our employees’ dedication to service and commitment to our communities has been a constant source of inspiration to me in this role. We have made great progress together as a team – and I thank all our employees and citizens of Halifax Regional Municipality for this incredible honour to serve.”

Blais will continue his role as chief over the next several months leading up to his retirement. A recruitment process will begin for a new chief, and the plan is to have Blais continue his duties until the formal change-of-command ceremony is held.

