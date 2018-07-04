Money
Enbridge to sell natural gas processing business to Brookfield for $4.31B

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Enbridge Inc. gas meter is seen in this photo taken with a tilt-shift lens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2011.

Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to sell its Canadian natural gas gathering and processing business in the Montney, Peace River Arch, Horn River and Liard basins in B.C. and Alberta to Brookfield Infrastructure and its partners for $4.31 billion.

“This investment represents an exciting opportunity to invest in scale in one of North America’s leading gas gathering and processing businesses based in Western Canada,” Brookfield Infrastructure CEO Sam Pollock said in a statement Wednesday.

“The business is strategically positioned for the continued development of the prolific Montney Basin.”

The midstream assets includes 19 natural gas processing plants and liquids handling facilities, with a total operating capacity of 3.3 billion cubic feet per day and 3,550 kilometres of natural gas gathering pipelines.

Enbridge has been selling non-core assets in an effort to reduce debt.

Chief executive Al Monaco says with $7.5 billion in deals announced this year the company has more than doubled its initial target of $3 billion.

In May, Enbridge signed a $1.75-billion agreement with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell a 49 per cent stake in most of its wind and solar power assets and a $1.44-billion deal to sell Midcoast Operating LP to an affiliate of private equity firm ArcLight Capital Partners LLC.

Enbridge says it will continue to hold its long-haul regulated natural gas transmission assets which include the Westcoast transmission system in British Columbia and the Alliance pipeline that carries natural gas from Western Canada to the Chicago market.

The deal, which is subject to a number of customary conditions, is expected to close in two phases, with the facilities subject to provincial regulation expected to close this year and those under federal rules anticipated to close in mid-2019.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

