Patient goes missing from West 5th St Joe’s for 3rd time in a month

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML
Van Khanh Luong, 45, was last seen leaving the grounds of the St Joseph's Hospital West 5th campus at about 5:30 p.m. on July 3, 2018.

Hamilton Police Services
A A

For the third time in a month, an involuntary patient has gone missing from St. Joseph’s Hospital at 100 West 5th.

Van Khanh Luong, 45, was last seen leaving the hospital grounds at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a red or orange hoodie, blue pants, and black shoes while carrying a handbag.

Hamilton police do not believe Khanh Luong is a threat to the general public.

If you see him or have information, police ask that you call 911.

