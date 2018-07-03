Man, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with fatal east-end Toronto stabbing

Police have charged a 19-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of 29-year-old Matthew Lidster in east-end Toronto on July 1.

Toronto police said two men got into an altercation while riding a city bus and started to fight after exiting the bus near Danforth and Greenwood avenues around 3:30 a.m.

Police said during the fight one of the men was stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to hospital on an emergency run in critical condition. Later Sunday afternoon police said he succumbed to his injuries.

On Tuesday, Paul Napolitano surrendered to police and was subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Wednesday.

Investigators are also appealing to two women who were on the eastbound 300B Blue Night bus at the time of the incident on Sunday.

One woman is described as having blonde hair and was wearing a blank tank top. Police said she had a “verbal exchange with a man at the back of the bus.”

The second woman is described as having brown hair and was also sitting at the back of the bus. Police said she was “able to overhear the exchange.”

Both women exited the bus at what police believe was Castle Frank Station.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Alana MacLeod