Search underway for missing 12-year-old boy in northern Saskatchewan

Southend RCMP say a search is underway for Cole Pelly, 12, who was reported missing in northern Saskatchewan.

The boy was last seen at roughly 6:30 a.m. CT on July 3 in the Brabant Lake area along Highway 102 which is around 35 kilometres southwest of Southend.

Civilian Search and Rescue and local volunteers are also searching the area.

Pelly is described as short in stature, with a slight build, dark hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, black and red shoes and a sweater with “Black Panther” on the front and the No. 10 on the hood.

Pelly may be with a bicycle described as grey with the word “NEXT” in black writing outlined in red. It has no seat and no gears.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southend RCMP at 306-758-5670.

Southend is approximately 520 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.