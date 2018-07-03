Amazon Prime Day 2018: What Canadian shoppers should know about finding deals

Amazon Prime Day takes place on July 16 this year in Canada and several countries around the world.

Shoppers can expect to find deals on a variety of products while the 36-hour sale lasts.

Here’s a look at what to expect — and how to spend wisely.

Quick facts about the sale

Amazon Prime Day is actually a day and a half. It begins at 3 p.m. ET on July 16 and ends 36 hours later at midnight July 17.

The deals are only for Amazon Prime members, which means that Canadians who want to do some online shopping need to sign up. Some Amazon users may be able to get a free 30-day trial ahead of the sale and be able to participate in the sale.

The memberships are regularly C$79 per year, and includes free delivery and several other features. More details on the membership can be found here.

While Prime Day brings in lots of revenue for Amazon, one of its main benefits for the company is the boost it brings to Prime memberships. It had more sign-ups during the 2017 event than any other day in the company’s history, Amazon said at the time, without providing specific numbers.

The company has more than 100-million Prime subscribers worldwide.

Amazon has been expanding its Prime membership around the world, and four new countries will be a part of Prime Day this year: Australia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Singapore.

The company’s competitors are trying to get in on the action as well. On Tuesday, eBay Canada announced a sale starting the same day with deals on hundreds of brands such as Samsung, Adidas and Dyson.

What are some popular products?

Like previous years, the company is highlighting its own gadgets, such as the Kindle, Amazon Echo and other Alexa products.

Amazon is also putting an extra emphasis on its brands such as electronics from AmazonBasics, streaming on Prime Video, and video-game service Twitch Prime.

But for the first time, Whole Foods is taking part in the action as well.

On Prime Day, members can save 30 per cent at Whole Foods’ 365 Everyday Value products if they spend $35 or more online. In store, consumers who spend $50 or more will receive $10 off their purchase from July 11 to 17.

Numerous other products not related to Amazon will be on sale, including brands such as Bose, Ray-Ban, Cuisinart, Under Armour and more.

Last year, a Canadian product — the Instant Pot — was the highest selling product internationally. It will be on sale this year as well. It was sold for $99 in Canada during 2017’s sale.

The company says several products will be marked down up to 50 per cent. It will also be launching new items on the site, including a Fingerlings unicorn doll whose horn lights up, and a Delta kitchen faucet that can be turned on through Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

How to spot the right deals, according to Amazon

Amazon advises those who are looking for deals to start keeping an eye on the products they want days earlier.

Consumers can add items they are planning on buying to a “Deals You’re Watching” page to track how much the price falls, if at all.

Those who want to make purchases can also do so beyond the desktop using the Amazon app.

If buyers are itching to spend, but don’t know exactly what to buy, they can also check out the “Popular Interests” page.

Making smart decisions

While there’s nothing wrong with taking advantage of deals on Amazon Prime Day, it is important to make smart decisions.

The first thing to keep in mind on Amazon Prime Day is that you’re not “saving” if you end up purchasing things you don’t really want or need. Try to focus on essentials or things that have been on your wish list for a while.

It’s also important to fact-check deals to see if they’re actually the lowest prices available. That can be done on website CamelCamelCamel, which has price history charts for Amazon products — just make sure to set Canada as your location.

Making well-thought-out decisions is important. Things sell out and the sale is only a few hours — so act fast.

— With files from the Associated Press, Global News reporter Erica Alini