July 3, 2018 1:58 pm

2 Guelph residents named to Order of Canada

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Jim Estill is being recognized for his work with settling Syrian refugee families in Guelph

Jim Estill / Facebook
Two Guelph residents are being named as members of the Order of Canada.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette announced the new inductees on Friday afternoon ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

Among them are Guelph businessman Jim Estill and renowned wind engineer Peter Irwin.

According to a post on the Governor General’s website, Estill is being recognized for his “outstanding achievement [and] dedication to the community and service to the nation.”

Estill has been celebrated for his work in bringing dozens of Syrian refugee families to Guelph.

Irwin was named to the Order “for his leadership in the Canadian wind engineering field, notably for his groundbreaking technique of wind sensor prediction.”

Both men, along with the other 103 appointments to the Order of Canada, will be recognized at a ceremony to be held at a later date.

