2 Barrie men facing charges after allegedly stealing cologne

Two men are facing charges after they were caught allegedly stealing cologne from a Shoppers Drug Mart in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Monday, July 2 at 1:10 p.m., two men entered a Shoppers Drug Mart on Cundles Road in the city. Police say one man distracted the employee working the fragrance area while the second collected over $175 worth of men’s cologne.

Police say the man looped around the back of the store where he slid the items into a satchel he was carrying.

Officers say the two suspects then left the store making no attempt to pay for the items, setting off the alarms at the exit.

According to police, the front-end manager approached the men outside the store, causing them to flee on foot. The manager was able to provide descriptions of the suspects to police.

READ MORE: Barrie police arrest suspect in connection with armed robbery near Schomberg

Police say shortly after 1:30 p.m., the two men were seen walking northbound on St. Vincent Street. When the men realized police were following them, they fled on foot, however, they were arrested a short distance away.

Police say the cologne was located in the satchel carried by one of the men.

Police have charged the first suspect, a 21-year-old man from Barrie with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of breach of probation.

The second suspect, a 25-year-old man, also from Barrie, has been charged with theft under $5,000.

Police say both suspects were held in custody pending a bail hearing July 3.