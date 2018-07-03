Donald Trump orders flags lowered for newspaper shooting after backlash

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered flags to be lowered in honour of the victims killed in last week’s shooting at Capital Gazette’s newspaper office in Annapolis, Md.

“Americans across the country are united in calling upon God to be with the victims and to bring aid and comfort to their families and friends,” the proclamation read.

It added that flags should stay lowered at all official U.S. public buildings and grounds until sunset on July 3.

But the statement, which was formally issued Tuesday morning, came after criticism of how the president has handled the situation.

On Monday, it was reported by the Capital Gazette that Trump at first refused Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley’s request to lower flags.

The request was made Friday, one day after the shooting.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed, you know? … Is there a cutoff for tragedy?” Buckley said, according to the newspaper.

“This was an attack on the press. It was an attack on freedom of speech. It’s just as important as any other tragedy.”

Buckley explained that the deaths of five newspaper employees warranted national attention.

The report of Trump’s denial prompted criticism online and on TV.

CNN host Chris Cuomo was among those questioning why the president denied the request.

“I am afraid I know the answer,” Cuomo said on air Monday night. “It’s because President Trump doesn’t like the media.”

Cuomo went on to explain that Trump has ordered flags lowered for other recent mass shootings in the country.

Flags were lowered for several days after school shootings in Santa Fe, Texas and Parkland, Fla. Trump also ordered flags to be at half-mast following the Las Vegas shooting in 2017.

Lowering flags in the U.S. is commonly practised following a mass shooting, which is defined as a single event where four people are injured or killed.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded to the criticism of Trump’s response in a statement to CNN Tuesday morning, saying that Trump called for flags to be lowered as soon as he heard of the mayor’s request.

“Last night, as soon as the president heard about the request from the mayor he ordered the flags to be lowered,” she said, according to reporter Abby D. Phillip.

While Trump himself has not commented on the flag controversy, he did speak out about the shooting after it occurred.

“This attack shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief,” he said.

“Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job.”