4 journalists, 1 salesperson identified as victims in Capital Gazette shooting

Five people were killed and at least two others were wounded when a gunman opened fire on a local Annapolis newsroom.

The suspect has been identified by police sources as Jarrod Ramos, a Marylander who had previously sued the paper for defamation.

The victims were identified late Thursday night as: Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara.

All were employees of the paper, police said. Four were identified as journalists, while the other was a salesperson.

Here’s what we know about the victims.

Rob Hiaasen

Rob Hiaasen, 59, an editor and columnist at the Capital Gazette was killed during the shooting, his brother Carl confirmed on Facebook.

“I am devastated and heartsick to confirm the loss of my wonderful brother Rob today in the mass shooting in the newsroom at the Annapolis Capital Gazette,” he wrote.

“Rob was an editor and columnist at the paper, and one of the most gentle and funny people I’ve ever known. He spent his whole gifted career as a journalist, and he believed profoundly in the craft and mission of serving the public’s right to know the news.”

As an editor and columnist at the paper, he wrote about many things from spirit animals to snow snorkeling.

“We called him Big Rob because he was so tall, but it was his remarkable heart and humor that made him larger than all of us,” Carl wrote.

He previously lived in Florida. The Miami Herald reported that Hiaasen was a warm and witty voice in the media world.

