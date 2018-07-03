Driver killed after tractor-trailer crash on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa

A male driver is dead following a tractor-trailer crash on Highway 401 in Oshawa early Tuesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said the single-vehicle collision happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near Harmony Road.

Police said the vehicle left the highway and veered into the ditch on the right-hand side and struck a tree.

Authorities said the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two right lanes of eastbound Highway 401 are closed for the investigation.