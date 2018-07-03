Man injured after drive-by shooting at King and Portland: Toronto police

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured following a drive-by shooting in downtown Toronto overnight.

Toronto police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the area of King Street and Portland Street in the city’s fashion district.

Toronto Paramedics said a male in his 20s suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

READ MORE: Sister of Queen St. homicide victim says brother was ‘in the wrong place, at the wrong time’

Police said they located a white SUV with a bullet hole and occupants in the vehicle are cooperating with investigators.

Eleven people have been shot in the city since Friday.

Two people from the city’s rap scene were killed in a brazen daylight shooting on Queen Street on Saturday in the entertainment district – Jahvante Smart, 21, also known as Smoke Dawg, and Ernest Modekwe, 28, both of Toronto. A woman who was also shot is expected to recover.

READ MORE: Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg identified as 1 of 2 dead in downtown shooting

Another four people were injured by gunshots late Sunday just in the city’s Kensington Market area.

Toronto has recorded 51 homicides so far this year, including 22 people killed by guns. There were 27 homicides at this point in 2017.

Shooting: King & Portland. 1 male victim, lower body injury, possible drive by. Update more when I have it. #GO1205734 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 3, 2018

We have the white SUV, it has 1 bullet hole in it. Occupants are cooperating, Seems that the veh. was struck by a bullet and they fled the scene. The investigation continues. ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 3, 2018

— With a file from The Canadian Press