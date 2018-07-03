Unknown number of animals perish in SPCA fire in western Quebec

A late-night fire has destroyed the SPCA of Western Quebec building in Gatineau, Que.

Fire crews were called to the structure just before 11 p.m. and say the blaze caused the two-storey building to collapse, forcing firefighters to evacuate.

Crews managed to rescue 12 dogs from the building, but say an unknown number of animals have perished in the fire.

No humans were reported injured.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire northwest of Ottawa.