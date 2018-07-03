Storms leave thousands without lights, air conditioning in Quebec

Story highlights Update: 41 513 are without electricity as of 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Thousands of homes and businesses in Quebec were without power and air conditioning Monday night following violent storms in the western part of the province.

As of 2 a.m. Tuesday, approximately 57,600 Hydro-Quebec customers were blacked out, mainly due to fallen trees and branches on power lines – down from more than 97,000 outages as of late Monday night.

Most of the outages, about 28,000, were in the Laurentian region north of Montreal in the Lanaudiere region northeast of the city.

Hydro Quebec said more than 11,000 customers were without electricity in the National Capital region in addition to some 9,000 customers in the Outaouais region of western Quebec.

Hydro-Quebec said about 80 repair crews were in the field, with more to be added, but could not yet say when full power would be restored. Utility spokeswoman Lynn St-Laurent says there were reports of wind gusts of up to 140 kilometres per hour.

The outages hit as Environment Canada warns of a heat wave persisting in Quebec into Friday. The provincial utility was bracing for more outages in central and eastern Quebec as the thunderstorms roll through.