Edmonton man ‘hoping for a miracle’ as he pleads for information about stolen family photos

An Edmonton family is seeking the public’s help after albums of family photos dating back over half a century were taken in a home burglary.

Last month, Charles Pun and his wife returned from vacation in the U.S. to find their home had been burglarized. A fireproof safe — filled with family photo albums — was among the items stolen.

“Money gone is OK. It’s not a big deal,” Pun told Global News on Monday.

“But the albums are just priceless to us. It’s not valuable to anyone else.”

There were eight to 10 albums in the safe, each containing 30 to 40 pictures, according to Pun’s daughter, Victoria. They date back to the 1940s, including when Pun arrived in Canada in the late 1960s for school.

“We just feel this loss of our history and our heritage and, you know, the memories of my grandparents, and my dad’s brother who passed away when we were little,” she said. “They’re not here anymore, and that’s what we do have left of them.”

The family is hoping the thief or thieves will have a heart and return the photos to them or that someone comes across them and gets in touch.

“We’re just hoping for a miracle,” Charles Pun said.

The family has set up an email account so anyone with information can contact them: lostpunfamilyphotos@gmail.com.