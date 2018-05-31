Lethbridge family puts up $5K reward for return of stolen heirlooms

A Lethbridge family is hoping a cash reward will lead to the return of some irreplaceable personal items they say were stolen over the weekend.

“[I feel a] profound sense of loss,” Tami-lee Morgan said on Thursday. “It almost feels like a little piece of me is missing.”

Morgan came down to Lethbridge from Edmonton over the weekend to help pack up her mother’s north-side home. Morgan’s mother — Deborah Duncan — is leaving the country for 18 months.

Handpicked and carefully curated, the family’s photo albums and keepsakes were all set aside for Morgan to take to Edmonton.

“[The items included] my father’s medals, my medals,” Duncan said. “[There were also] my mother’s heirlooms… that were so, treasured.”

“My grandma left me a letter and her watch, and her watch I think was her mother’s watch,” Morgan said. “It was a rose gold small-face [watch] and incredibly sentimental. My mom had held onto it for me with the letter, and that was in there.”

The boxes were put in the trunk of Morgan’s car to be taken back to Edmonton.

It’s unknown if the car was left unlocked in the shuffle of the weekend, but overnight, everything was stolen.

“It’s going to end up in a landfill, and that seems so needless and pointless,” Morgan said.

After contacting the police, Morgan and Duncan both shared posts on social media, advertising a reward for the stolen items.

“There is a $5,000 reward for anything, or any information, leading to [the recovery of my possessions], [with] no questions asked,” Duncan said. “If it was on my doorstep and you left me an email for an e-transfer, we’d be over the moon.”

“I really just want people to keep an eye out and potentially, the people who took it to be aware that this matters and maybe make a choice to give it back,” Morgan said.

In the meantime, all the family can do is wait.

“My actual hope is resting on the fact that either in a couple of months somebody unrelated is going to have a bust in their house and my stuff is just going to be sitting in a collection somewhere, which would be amazing,” Morgan said. “Or that someone is going to come across some stuff and be like, ‘Why would anyone throw this out? This sounds familiar.'”