Justice for Our Stolen Children camp members meet with Saskatchewan government

It’s a meeting more than 120 days in the making.

On July 2, Saskatchewan government officials spoke with representatives from the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp at the Fort Qu’Appelle Treaty Four Governance Centre.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau’s Regina visit doesn’t include Indigenous protest at legislature

The objective was to discuss a range of issues affecting First Nations and other Indigenous groups in Saskatchewan and across Canada.

Details of the meeting have not yet been discussed publicly, as it was mutually agreed neither party would speak to the media until July 3.

Members of the camp and its supporters have been speaking out since February, hoping to start a conversation about injustices facing the community. The protest initially launched after the acquittals of two men charged in the deaths of Indigenous youths Colten Boushie and Tina Fontaine.