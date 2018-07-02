‘Help us save Canada’s desert’: fundraising campaign launched in Osoyoos

Don’t let the overcast skies on Canada Day long weekend fool you; Osoyoos is home to the only arid desert in the nation.

The beauty and diversity of the sensitive eco-system is on full display at the Osoyoos Desert Centre.

The 67-acre nature education facility hosts 10,000 curious visitors every year.

“We get a tremendous number of visitors, a tremendous number of international visitors from around the world,” said executive director Denise Eastlick.

The Desert Centre is operated by the Osoyoos Desert Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to conserving the South Okanagan’s rich biodiversity.

Guided tours educate the public of its natural splendor.

On Monday, students from Vancouver travelled to Osoyoos for the long weekend.

“It just looked special to me, so I wanted to come out here and check it out,” said Anyuan Wang.

But the future of the Desert Centre may be in jeopardy.

This past winter, the building that houses the interpretive and admissions area suffered severe weather-related damage, and despite repairs…

“We’re not anticipating that it could survive another winter,” Eastlick said.

With funds drying up, the Osoyoos Desert Society is now turning to crowdfunding.

The society has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $120,000 for a new modular building.

“It is the gateway to the desert centre and the gateway to our 67 acres that features one of Canada’s most endangered eco-systems,” Eastlick said.

With half the funds needed already raised, Eastlick is confident donors will step up so that the centre doesn’t become endangered itself.

“The building itself is incredibly important here,” she said.