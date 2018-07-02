Good news for ferry travelers between Nanaimo and Horseshoe Bay

A mixed bag for ferry customers, with one ship returning to service while another is docked until later this week.

BC Ferries says the Coastal Inspiration is set to return to sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo Monday morning.

It took longer than anticipated to fix a propeller problem last week, and that led to big delays on Friday at the start of the holiday weekend.

READ MORE: BC Ferries: no reservation? Don’t bother this long weekend

Meanwhile, the Northern Adventure has been stuck in Prince Rupert since Sunday morning due to a mechanical failure.

BC Ferries estimates it may be out of service until Thursday evening, affecting sailings to Haida Gwaii.