Rainy weather fails to dampen Canada Day celebrations at Diefenbaker Park

The annual Optimist Canada Day celebration at Saskatoon’s Diefenbaker Park started off with rain and cloudy skies.

“Regarding the weather, it is what it is,” said Rob Belyk, the Optimist Canada Day chair.

Canada’s 151st birthday in the park still saw plenty of entertainment and activities, with many people sporting red and white.

“I was hoping for 25,000 [people]. The weather is going to bring that down, obviously. I hope people come for the fireworks and bring those numbers up, so if we’re in the 15 to 20,000 numbers, that’d be great,” said Belyk.

“It is a little bit rainy, but it actually amazes me how people still come,” said attendee Darrel Cayabyab.

Last year, 50,000 people attended the Canada 150 celebration at Diefenbaker Park.

Despite the weather, Belyk said the fireworks show is still set to light up the Saskatoon sky at 10:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Over the noon hour, while staying dry indoors at the Western Development Museum, 48 people from 15 different countries became Canadian citizens during a ceremony.

“Canada, I would say, is the best country in the world. I’m very proud to be a Canadian today,” said Akonasu Hungbo, a new citizen.

Originally from Nigeria, Hungbo said July 1 will now hold a special meaning.

“Normally, I love Canada day. I celebrate Canada Day lots. This happened to… add to my excitement about Canada Day,” said Hungbo.