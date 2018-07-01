Thunderstorms expected across parts of Alberta Sunday afternoon

A number of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued for parts of central and southern Alberta early Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada put warnings in place for areas like Airdrie, Red Deer, Ponoka and Rocky Mountain House.

The storm was located 50 kilometres west-northwest of Bowden and was moving southeast at 20 km/h.

The agency said “meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain.”

Environment Canada also put severe thunderstorm watches in place for areas like Brooks, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

The agency said thunderstorms are expected to last until late Sunday evening.

