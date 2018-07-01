Metro Vancouver Canada Day: What to do and where to do it

Canada is celebrating its 151st Birthday, and while the sun might only make a partial appearance, thousands of people are expected to hit celebrations scheduled across Metro Vancouver.

The centrepiece of the region’s Canada Day events takes place at Canada Place in downtown Vancouver, and is the second largest celebration in the country outside of the nation’s capital.

Here’s what’s happening in your community.

Vancouver

As a part of the event, 60 new Canadians became citizens at a 10 a.m. ceremony on Sunday attended by Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

A second citizenship ceremony for another 60 new Canadians at 2:30 p.m. is scheduled for BC Place with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

At Canada Place, there are family activities, a military display, videos from the National Film Board and food trucks scheduled throughout the day.

If you're heading to Canada Place for the Canada Day celebrations, please plan ahead & give yourself extra time. There are road closures & parking restrictions in effect. We recommend carpooling, transit, cycling, or walking.

for more info: https://t.co/7jgffq0wij #VPD pic.twitter.com/isrf7iRPkr — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 1, 2018

Live music is scheduled all day, and headlined by JoJo Mason.

The event is capped off by the annual fireworks spectacle over Coal Harbour, which begins at 10:30 p.m.

South of the Fraser

Surrey’s Canada Day celebrations take place at the Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheater park from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Musical performances include Serena Ryder and Brett Kissel. The city has set up amusement rides, kids activities and fun booths, food trucks and drone racing.

A fireworks finale is scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

Delta hosts a pair of events, one in Diefenbaker Park in Tsawwassen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one in Chalmers Park in North Delta from 5:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

The Tsawwassen event is heavy on children’s activities, while the North Delta event also includes a barbeque, live music and fireworks finale.

In Langley, an event is scheduled at Willoughby Community Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and includes kids activities, musical performances and a Canada Day Ceremony.

A second event takes place in Fort Langley from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring crafts and face painting, live performances and a giant cake.

And the City of Langley is hosting a community picnic at Douglas Park from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tri-Cities

Coquitlam hosts the largest Canada Day event in the Tri-Cities, from noon to 10:30 p.m.

The festivities take place at Town Centre Park. Delhi 2 Dublin and other musical acts are scheduled throughout the day, and a fireworks show is scheduled for 10 p.m.

There’s also crafting, a vehicle showcase, a kids’ adventure park and food vendors.

Port Coquitlam hosts events from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m at Castle Park, starting with a pancake breakfast.

There are a variety of kids activities, a musical showcase highlighting local performers, food vendors and a fireworks finale.

Port Moody’s Canada Day is centred around Rocky Point Park, and kicks off at 1 p.m.

It features a pop-up city hall, giant inflatable slide, a 1 p.m. Canada Day celebration and a 9 p.m. performance by Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts.

North Shore

West Vancouver hosts its Canada Day event from 4:30 p.m to 10:30 p.m. at John Lawson Park.

It features a kids’ zone, music from Colin Bullock, the West Vancouver Youth Band and Side One, and a fireworks Finale at 10:30 p.m.

North Vancouver’s events take place at Waterfront Park from noon to 4 p.m., and includes local performers, multicultural food and on-site entertainment, including kids activities.

Richmond

Richmond’s Canada Day festivities run from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Steveston Village.

There are musical performances headlined by Big Sugar, a vendors’ market, a massive salmon barbecue, a hockey zone, First Nations dancers and a fire show.

There are also cultural and kids activities and a number of other performers, along with food trucks.

The event wraps with a fireworks finale.

Burnaby

Burnaby is holding several Canada Day events.

There is music and kids activities at Edmonds Plaza and Park from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Burnaby Village Museum hosts an event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that includes a parade, kids activities and multicultural family entertainment.

The main event begins at 5 p.m. at Swangard Stadium, and includes musical performances headlined by Said the Whale.

There are games and kids activities and a fireworks finale.

New Westminster

New Westminster’s Canada Day event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

There is a petting farm, musical performers, crafts and games and “tasty snacks.”

Ridge Meadows

In Maple Ridge, an event is scheduled for Memorial Peace Park from 12:30 to 6 p.m.

The event includes a Canada Day parade, musical entertainment, an arts and crafts market, pony rides and a Canada Day flyover.

In Pitt Meadows, events run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spirit Square, with entertainment on a main stage and kids’ stage.

There’s also dog demonstrations and a dog competition, pony rides and a watermelon eating contest.

Road closures and Transit

There are a number of road closures associated with the festivities in Vancouver to be aware of if you are out and about.

Saturday, June 30 (5:00 p.m.) to Monday, July 2 (3:00 a.m.) ● 800-900 Canada Place Way (1/4 block west of Howe St. to Burrard St.) ● North side 800-900 W Cordova St., from Howe St. to Burrard St. ● 1000 Canada Place Way (Burrard St. to Thurlow St.) ● 200 Thurlow St., from W Cordova St. to Canada Place Way ● 200 Howe St., from W Cordova to Canada Place Way – Cruise Ship traffic only until 4:30 p.m.

TransLink says train services on the Expo and Millennium lines will run more frequently, with the last train departing Waterfront Station at 1:16 a.m.

And several bus routes will operate on extended service. Check the TransLink website for a full list of service changes.